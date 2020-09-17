National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.93 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

