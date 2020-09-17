Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Alexander Ford Sells 2,804 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.