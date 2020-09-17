MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

MTSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MTS Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 60,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 59.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSC stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.59.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.