MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC) Insider Will Wilkins Purchases 3,139 Shares of Stock

MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC) insider Will Wilkins purchased 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £9,982.02 ($13,043.28).

Shares of MPAC Group stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. MPAC Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of MPAC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

