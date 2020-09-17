Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 90,000 Shares

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

