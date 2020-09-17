Monolith 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,277.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last week, Monolith has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $54,277.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

