MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.65. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 38.60%.

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,770. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIND. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 57.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.12.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

