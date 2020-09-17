Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.82

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.82 and last traded at $156.62, with a volume of 19680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Barclays upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

