Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

