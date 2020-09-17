Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. Midpoint shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

Midpoint Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

