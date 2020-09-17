Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

MAA stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.