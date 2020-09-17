Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Robbert Willink Acquires 832,554 Shares

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Robbert Willink acquired 832,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,813.85 ($14,867.04).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.02.

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of oil and gas in Australia. It is also involved in the investment in and development of associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

