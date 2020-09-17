Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Cap of $17.05 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $265,652.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.68 or 0.03507717 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,949,678 coins and its circulating supply is 78,949,573 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

