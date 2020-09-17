Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $20.64 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002901 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.04392389 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00030594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056370 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

