Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Eva M. Jack Sells 35,248 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

