Merian Chrysalis Investment (LON:MERI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.00

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd (LON:MERI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 287937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.88).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.82.

Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Profile (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.