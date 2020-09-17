MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 52,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 326,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MER Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.86% of MER Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

