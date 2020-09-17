Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) CFO Karen L. Parkhill Sells 702 Shares

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $107.49 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.