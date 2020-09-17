Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Director Joanne O’rourke Isham Buys 550 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Director Joanne O’rourke Isham bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $13,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MAXR opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.