Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 457 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $31,601.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $174,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

