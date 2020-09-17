Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 3,419,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,435,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

MTNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 55.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

