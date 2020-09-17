Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) CRO George Steinbarger Acquires 659 Shares

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) CRO George Steinbarger acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,137.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,374.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

