Masonite International Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $99.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1,215.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

