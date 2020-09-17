Marriott International Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after buying an additional 80,730 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 44,097 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

