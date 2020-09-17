Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

