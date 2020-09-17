Man Group plc Takes $4.02 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $838,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,653,268 shares of company stock worth $134,486,722 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 92.13 and a quick ratio of 92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 2.37. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

