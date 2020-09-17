Man Group plc Sells 499,453 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499,453 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3,775.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 124,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

NYSE:TECK opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.