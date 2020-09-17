Man Group plc Sells 44,880 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.67% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 301,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 442,660 shares during the period.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

