Man Group plc Lowers Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,477 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of HMS worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of HMSY opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

