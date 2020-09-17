Man Group plc Invests $4.16 Million in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 692,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,796,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,207,000 after acquiring an additional 97,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,443,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 180,981 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

