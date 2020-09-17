Man Group plc Has $4.36 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,190 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after buying an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $533,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $19,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $7,620,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,697,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,376,634 shares of company stock valued at $427,628,910. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $77.12.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

