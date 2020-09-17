Man Group plc Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Man Group plc grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $169,214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,954,000 after purchasing an additional 175,440 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,970 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,317,000 after purchasing an additional 293,024 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

