Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Proto Labs worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

