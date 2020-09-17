Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Polaris Industries worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

