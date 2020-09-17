Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 164,887 Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Medallia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 789.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 921,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medallia by 542.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 283,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $5,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,308.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,752,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,885,906 shares of company stock worth $59,856,694.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

