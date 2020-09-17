Malcolm Frank Sells 448 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $101,802.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

