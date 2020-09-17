Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.64

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 7537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Makita had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

