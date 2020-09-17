Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued on Sunday, September 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.01 billion.

Shares of MG opened at C$62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Magna International has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$75.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -255.85%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

