MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.