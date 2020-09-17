Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper Sells 51,574 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $356,892.08. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

