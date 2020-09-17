Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow Sells 7,528 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

