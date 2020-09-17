Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow Sells 7,528 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LINC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.