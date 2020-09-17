Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,697,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 219,132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 180,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Limoneira by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

