LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Justin Rose Sells 1,250 Shares

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) insider Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $16,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Justin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $16,937.50.

LifeVantage stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.67. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.43%. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LifeVantage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 30.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

