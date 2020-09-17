Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Stake Cut by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Life Storage by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

