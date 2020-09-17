Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) CFO David Carl Walker Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) CFO David Carl Walker acquired 1,500 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $24,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Carl Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, David Carl Walker acquired 139 shares of Level One Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $2,237.90.

On Tuesday, September 1st, David Carl Walker bought 234 shares of Level One Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,779.10.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.