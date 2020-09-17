Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) CFO David Carl Walker Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) CFO David Carl Walker acquired 1,500 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $24,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Carl Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 28th, David Carl Walker acquired 139 shares of Level One Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $2,237.90.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, David Carl Walker bought 234 shares of Level One Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,779.10.
NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.
Level One Bancorp Company Profile
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
