Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Jane Hemstritch Acquires 1,315 Shares of Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Jane Hemstritch purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,832.00 ($12,022.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of A$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.51%.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

