Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin Sells 8,665 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $253,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $250,071.90.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

