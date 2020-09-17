Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.97

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.97 and last traded at $177.45, with a volume of 155020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 8,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

