Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $1,300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

