Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.03. Koss shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

